Apple Inc AAPL website and Store appeared to be suffering from technical glitches at 12:39 a.m. EDT Thursday.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

The website’s home page was noted as loading but it did not feature any images and there was no clarity on the nature of the technical issue that affected it.

Screenshot From Apple.com

Real-time problem and outage monitoring service Downdetctor's data indicated that Apple Store — operated on the website — saw outages peak on Wednesday around 11 p.m. EDT.

Twitter users were discussing the Apple website issues, with some users encountering a “Forbidden” message on the portal.

Why does the Apple website look like Craigslist right now pic.twitter.com/gfH2fnZRAD — a delusional hottie (@ayeeeeedah) September 15, 2022

At least one user said that the Tim Cook-led company is redesigning its website.

The main page of the website appeared broken when it was checked by Benzinga team in United States, Japan, India, Indonesia and Australia. At the time of writing, the website appeared to have been restored to a fully working order.

Read Next: Is Elon Musk No Longer On Twitter? No, Here's What Actually Happened