Apple Website Briefly Look Like 'Craigslist' As It Suffers Peculiar Glitch

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 15, 2022 5:02 AM | 1 min read

Apple Inc AAPL website and Store appeared to be suffering from technical glitches at 12:39 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The website’s home page was noted as loading but it did not feature any images and there was no clarity on the nature of the technical issue that affected it.

Screenshot From Apple.com

Real-time problem and outage monitoring service Downdetctor's data indicated that Apple Store — operated on the website — saw outages peak on Wednesday around 11 p.m. EDT.

Twitter users were discussing the Apple website issues, with some users encountering a “Forbidden” message on the portal. 

At least one user said that the Tim Cook-led company is redesigning its website.

The main page of the website appeared broken when it was checked by Benzinga team in United States, Japan, India, Indonesia and Australia. At the time of writing, the website appeared to have been restored to a fully working order.

