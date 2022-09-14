If you couldn’t find Tesla Inc TSLA CEO on Twitter on Tuesday, that's because he had changed his handle to “Naughtius Maximus.”

What Happened: Musk seemingly made the change minutes after Twitter Inc.’s TWTR shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout deal.

Apart from changing his handle name, Musk also changed his profile picture and description, to read “Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison.”

Musk said Tuesday that his tweets “are being suppressed” and asked for a fix from Twitter, the Twitter Verified handle and the social media platform’s CEO Parag Agrawal.

Musk restored his handle to “Elon Musk” at the time of writing and changed the photo to an image of his younger self, at the time of writing.

Why It Matters: Naughtius Maximus is defined by the Urban Dictionary as “one who displays violent or anti-social behavior, often attributed to mental instability or personality defect.”

On Tuesday, Twitter shareholders approved the $44 billion Musk buyout of the company, which has led to legal proceedings since the Tesla CEO has backed away from it.

On the same day, a key Twitter whistleblower, Pieter Zatko, appeared before the U.S. Senate and said he came to know of a Chinese spy on the platform’s payroll while he was working there.

