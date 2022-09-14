ñol

Farmland Partners Is Poised For Growth Amid Supply Shortage, Says Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 12:37 PM | 1 min read
Farmland Partners Is Poised For Growth Amid Supply Shortage, Says Analyst
  • Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Farmland Partners Inc FPI and raised the price target to $17 from $15.
  • The price target raise comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new 2022 land values and the company’s recent acquisitions.
  • The analyst said that U.S. farmers continue to enjoy an extremely strong pricing backdrop this year.
  • He added that the war in Ukraine continues to create uncertainty and supply shortages throughout the global grain market.
  • Owning one of the largest portfolios of commodity row crop acreage in the U.S., Horne believes the company is poised for a sustained period of accelerating growth and NAV accretion.
  • Price Action: FPI shares are trading higher by 1.88% at $14.60 on the last check Wednesday.

