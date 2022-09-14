ñol

Dave & Buster's Plans To Launch 11 Units Across The Middle East

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 11:21 AM | 1 min read
Dave & Buster's Plans To Launch 11 Units Across The Middle East
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY is set to begin its international expansion with sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
  • The company's strategic initiatives for international expansion include a customizable footprint to drive box economics in each market as required and menu localization with high regional resonance.
  • It also plans global marketing programs that are demographically agnostic and locally executable.
  • "We couldn't be more pleased and excited to announce our Partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to develop the Dave & Buster's Brand across key West Asian Markets," said chief international development officer Antonio Bautista.
  • Price Action: PLAY shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $35.97 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall Cap