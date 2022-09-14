The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Smart Powerr CREG - P/E: 1.55 Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 4.33 Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 6.04 OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 8.93 UGI UGI - P/E: 6.15

Smart Powerr has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.08, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.16. Pampa Energia has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.2, which has decreased by 32.96% compared to Q1, which was 1.79. Suburban Propane Partners's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.04, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.74. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.18%, which has increased by 0.61% from 7.57% in the previous quarter.

OGE Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.36, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.11%, which has decreased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 4.56%.

Most recently, UGI reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.91. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.35%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 4.06% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.