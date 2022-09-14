ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Keurig Dr Pepper Board Approves 6.7% Hike In Dividend

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 11:11 AM | 1 min read
Keurig Dr Pepper Board Approves 6.7% Hike In Dividend
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP Board of Directors has approved a 6.7% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.80 per share.
  • The 6.7% increase, combined with the previous dividend increase announced in February 2021, will result in a 13.0% increase in cash dividends paid in 2022.
  • The increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share is payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.
  • Keurig held $554 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: KDP shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $37.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividends