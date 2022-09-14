by

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP Board of Directors has approved a 6.7% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.80 per share.

Board of Directors has approved a 6.7% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.80 per share. The 6.7% increase, combined with the previous dividend increase announced in February 2021, will result in a 13.0% increase in cash dividends paid in 2022.

The increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share is payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

Keurig held $554 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Price Action: KDP shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $37.88 on the last check Wednesday.

