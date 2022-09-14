- Barclays raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $96 to $100. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Starbucks shares rose 1.6% to $89.21 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut Avantor, Inc. AVTR price target from $39 to $28. Cowen & Co. analyst Dan Brennan downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Avantor shares fell 1.1% to $23.46 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities raised SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI price target from $8 to $9. B of A Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. SoFi Technologies shares rose 3.1% to $6.02 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Constellation Energy Corporation CEG price target from $74 to $94. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Constellation Energy shares fell 2% to close at $86.38 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital cut TaskUs, Inc. TASK price target from $36 to $26. RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained the stock with an Outperform. TaskUs fell 5.2% to $17.22 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX price target from $115 to $110. Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. TD SYNNEX shares fell 5.5% to close at $92.66 on Tuesday.
