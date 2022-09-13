ñol

Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco
  • Seafood company Blue Star Foods Corp BSFC has signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp SYY. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The Bid Award Purchase Agreement is effective starting in July 2022 and is for the purchase of Blue Star's brands, such as Blue Star, Pacifika, and Good Stuff Mexican Crab meat.
  • Sysco is a broad-line food distributor and operates about 330 distribution facilities worldwide.
  • John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, "We've had this relationship with Sysco for the last several years, and are excited to renew the contract with them to continue being a trusted supply partner."
  • Also ReadSysco's Q4 Earnings Exceeds Street Expectations
  • Price Action: BSFC shares are trading higher by 12.2% at $1.19 on the last check Tuesday.

