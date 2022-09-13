- After running into a major roadblock at the FDA for its uterine fibroid drug, ObsEva SA OBSV has flagged plans for significant layoffs as part of a wholesale restructuring under the supervision of the supervision court-appointed administrator.
- In an update, ObsEva plans to lay off approximately 70% of employees, including Katja Buhrer, Chief Strategy Officer.
- The company intends to complete the terminations in Q4 and shave $7.6 million off its annual expenses.
- In August, the company said it is facing a delisting threat from Nasdaq.
- ObsEva had an oral GnRH receptor antagonist, linzagolix. Although it managed to secure approvals from the EU and the U.K., the FDA found deficiencies in its marketing application, hinting at a delay.
- The remaining team will manage the two partnered programs ObsEva decided to keep.
- Ebopiprant, licensed by Merck & Co Inc's MRK spinout Organon & Co OGN.
- Nolasiban is a drug it believes could be used to improve in vitro fertilization. It has a regional pact with China's Yuyuan Bioscience Technology around this program, but CEO Brian O'Callaghan noted the company is "assessing the potential for further nolasiban development."
- Price Action: OBSV shares are down 3.36% at $0.19 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
