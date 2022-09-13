ñol

Relay Therapeutics, Rent the Runway And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 7:35 AM | 1 min read
Relay Therapeutics, Rent the Runway And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning ahead of the much-awaited inflation data for August. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares dipped 22.9% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported issued Q3 guidance below estimates and announced a workforce reduction of 24% of corporate employees. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM dropped 12.6% to $16.40 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares surged 70% on Monday after the company announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares declined 10.9% to $24.30 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy shares dropped over 20% on Monday amid profit taking after the stock surged last week following the company's announcement it plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC fell 7.4% to $26.00 in pre-market trading. Revance Therapeutics priced upsized 8 million share public offering of common stock at $25 per share.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares dropped 6% to $7.26 in pre-market trading after surging 38% on Monday.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares fell 4.5% to $27.51 in pre-market trading. Relay Therapeutics priced 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
  • JD.com, Inc. JD shares declined 3.2% to $59.84 in pre-market trading after gaining over 2% on Monday.

Also check this out: Dow, Nasdaq Futures Move Higher; All Eyes On Inflation Data .

