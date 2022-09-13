ñol

Dow To $45? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 7:25 AM | 1 min read
Dow To $45? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Dow Inc. DOW from $71 to $45. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Dow shares fell 0.8% to $50.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Braze, Inc. BRZE price target from $42 to $47. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Braze shares fell 5.8% to $41.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX price target from $38 to $36. Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Veritex Holdings shares rose 2.2% to close at $30.24 on Monday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT price target from $13 to $8. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Rent the Runway shares dipped 21.9% to $3.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Planet Labs PBC PL price target from $8 to $9. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained the stock with a Buy. Planet Labs rose 12% to $6.07 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX price target from $36 to $50. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Emily Bodnar maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences shares fell 2.5% to $37.15 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Dow, Nasdaq Futures Move Higher; All Eyes On Inflation Data

