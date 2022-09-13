- Vedanta Ltd and Apple Inc AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHAF, operating as Foxconn, aims to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India, Reuters reports.
- Vedanta Chair Anil Agarwal tweeted regarding the new plant describing it as the onslaught of India's journey from Chip Taker to a Chip Maker.
- The joint venture obtained subsidies to set up units near the western state's largest city, Ahmedabad.
- The showpiece investment of ₹1.54 trillion coincides with the upcoming local elections in the state, where Modi's ruling group is facing a tough challenge from opposition parties.
- The Vedanta venture aims to manufacture display and chip products within two years.
- Vedanta plans to set up a display manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹945 billion ($11.95 billion) and separate chip-related production units by investing ₹600 billion ($7.58 billion),
- Vedanta and Foxconn will work closely with the state government to establish high-tech clusters with the requisite infrastructure.
- Foxconn will bring technical expertise to the venture, whereas Vedanta, who has a mining background, will finance the project, TechCrunch reports.
- The state of Gujarat will offer subsidies on capital expenditure and electricity for the project.
- The Indian government promised to expand incentives beyond an initial $10 billion plan for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.