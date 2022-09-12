A number of TikTok videos claiming that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk predicted the exact date of Queen Elizabeth II's death have surfaced.

What Happened: Musk can be heard saying in the video “I am going to say publicly that on the 8th of September Queen Elizabeth will sadly pass away due to natural causes, which will cause mourning throughout the country and also the world.”

Another version of the video can be seen in which he says “Rest in Peace Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Why It Matters: Both these videos bear resemblance to the Sept. 2018 appearance of Musk on the Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Benzinga had carried coverage of the podcast at the time and no reference to the late British monarch was found in that podcast. The TikTok videos are fake and don't feature Musk's actual voice.

After Elizabeth’s death, Musk did share a more than-year-old tweet saying “Hey you … Yeah you Queen … You’re gonna make it!”