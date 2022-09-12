ñol

Future FinTech Joins Hand With Visa's Currency Cloud For New Remittance App

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
Future FinTech Joins Hand With Visa's Currency Cloud For New Remittance App
  • Blockchain application technology developer Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT subsidiary FTFT Labs has teamed up with payment platform Currency Cloud Inc.
  • Currencycloud, a subsidiary of Visa Inc.V, is licensed for money transmission in various states in the U.S.
  • The parties will launch the remittance app Tempo to offer U.S.-based immigrants and others a secure and cost-effective way to send money from the U.S. to North America, Europe, Australia, India, and the Philippines. 
  • FTFT Labs believes that the collaboration can provide its customers with a multicurrency digital wallet that makes sending money to the countries easier and more cost-effective.
  • Through Tempo's conversion tool, users can remit payments to foreign accounts following currency conversion and hold foreign currencies for users' convenience.
  • The app's Funds feature allows users to easily add funds to the digital wallet.
  • Price Action: FTFT shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $0.47 on the last check Monday.

