- Blockchain application technology developer Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT subsidiary FTFT Labs has teamed up with payment platform Currency Cloud Inc.
- Currencycloud, a subsidiary of Visa Inc.V, is licensed for money transmission in various states in the U.S.
- The parties will launch the remittance app Tempo to offer U.S.-based immigrants and others a secure and cost-effective way to send money from the U.S. to North America, Europe, Australia, India, and the Philippines.
- FTFT Labs believes that the collaboration can provide its customers with a multicurrency digital wallet that makes sending money to the countries easier and more cost-effective.
- Through Tempo's conversion tool, users can remit payments to foreign accounts following currency conversion and hold foreign currencies for users' convenience.
- The app's Funds feature allows users to easily add funds to the digital wallet.
- Price Action: FTFT shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $0.47 on the last check Monday.
