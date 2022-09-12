Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Harte-Hanks HHS - P/E: 9.26 AT&T T - P/E: 7.54 Cumulus Media CMLS - P/E: 3.86 AdTheorent Holding ADTH - P/E: 5.18 Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO - P/E: 2.4

Harte-Hanks has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.52, which has increased by 33.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% last quarter.

AT&T's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.65, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.77. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.34%, which has increased by 0.57% from last quarter's yield of 4.77%.

Most recently, Cumulus Media reported earnings per share at $0.34, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.04. Most recently, AdTheorent Holding reported earnings per share at $0.62, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.03. Millicom Intl Cellular saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q1 to $1.14 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.