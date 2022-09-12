- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for BP p.l.c. BP from $44 to $47. BP shares rose 2.1% to trade at $32.34 on Monday.
- UBS raised the price target on AutoZone, Inc. AZO from $2,100 to $2,260. AutoZone shares rose 0.7% to $2,214.61 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO from $47 to $53. Academy Sports shares rose 2.9% to $50.97 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Waters Corporation WAT from $375 to $345. Waters shares gained 0.5% to $313.73 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $105 to $109. Merck shares rose 1.2% to $88.39 on Monday.
