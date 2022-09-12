by

Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR has launched its stores and brands in Sweden and Belgium after completing the required regulatory processes.

has launched its stores and brands in Sweden and Belgium after completing the required regulatory processes. Jeffs' Brands is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN Amazon Marketplace.

Amazon Marketplace. JFBR has allocated about $1 million to support its growth in Sweden and Belgium.

The company has now received Amazon's approval for the sale of its brands in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

CEO Viki Hakmon commented, "We are excited to launch our brands in additional European countries and extend our global reach."

Price Action: JFBR shares are trading lower by 6.99% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.

