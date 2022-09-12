ñol

Jeffs' Brands Launches In Sweden & Belgium

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Jeffs' Brands Launches In Sweden & Belgium
  • Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR has launched its stores and brands in Sweden and Belgium after completing the required regulatory processes.
  • Jeffs' Brands is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN Amazon Marketplace.
  • JFBR has allocated about $1 million to support its growth in Sweden and Belgium.
  • The company has now received Amazon's approval for the sale of its brands in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.
  • CEO Viki Hakmon commented, "We are excited to launch our brands in additional European countries and extend our global reach."
  • Price Action: JFBR shares are trading lower by 6.99% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks