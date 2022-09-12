- Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR has launched its stores and brands in Sweden and Belgium after completing the required regulatory processes.
- Jeffs' Brands is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN Amazon Marketplace.
- JFBR has allocated about $1 million to support its growth in Sweden and Belgium.
- The company has now received Amazon's approval for the sale of its brands in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.
- CEO Viki Hakmon commented, "We are excited to launch our brands in additional European countries and extend our global reach."
- Price Action: JFBR shares are trading lower by 6.99% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.
