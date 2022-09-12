The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press.

What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.

The AP cited a particular Tweet, which, in turn, contained an alleged screenshot from Truth Social, that made the knighthood claim.

The post from Trump’s social media platform reportedly read, “I never told anybody, but she knighted me in private.”

Truth Social is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group, a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Another social media attributed the knighthood claim to a report from MSNBC.

Why It Matters: The claims are false, the AP said, citing Trump’s Truth Social profile and the Internet Archive’s “Wayback Machine” and MSNBC’s website.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said, “This is not real,” according to AP.

The former president described the Queen as an “extraordinary” and a “great” woman after her death last week at the age of 96.

While Trump has not been knighted by the longest reigning British head of state, former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush have received honorary knighthoods.

According to the Constitution of the United States, “No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

