Condolences and tributes from across the globe poured in after the longest reigning Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

What Happened: Soon after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's demise, various political leaders, country heads, and many influential personalities offered their respects, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and many more.

Even the common people of Britain mourned the death of the queen. According to Reuters, thousands of U.K residents gathered outside Buckingham Palace in central London on a rainy London night, with many paying floral tributes outside the palace gates. Similar scenes were also visible outside the Royal’s Windsor Castle.

Here’s what some of the top world leaders wrote after Queen’s death:

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement, saying the late Monarch’s “legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock of alliance between the U.K. and the U.S. She helped make our relationship special,” the top leaders of the U.S. said.

Addressing media outside 10 Downing Street, the newly-elected U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Queen was the “rock on which modern Britain was built.”

“Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure…It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy,” she added.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump described the Queen as an "extraordinary" and "great" woman. Trump, who is banned on Twitter, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, “She will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk also shared his more than a year-old tweet saying, “Hey you … Yeah you Queen … You’re gonna make it!” and said “remember” as he expressed gratitude to the former Monarch.

Minutes after the Royal Family announced the Queen’s peaceful death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and recollected “memorable” moments with the Queen during his visit to the U.K. in 2015 and 2018.

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” Modi said.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also paid their tribute in separate statements. Putin said the Queen “rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.” While Zelenskyy extended his sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth over this “irreparable loss.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Spain's King Felipe, EU president Ursula Von Der Leyen, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Pope Francis, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among the other world leaders who also mourned the demise of the Queen.

