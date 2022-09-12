Former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton has spoken out on Donald Trump’s legal troubles in a recent interview.

What Happened: Clinton’s comments came when she talked with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“I think the rule of law should apply to anyone,” said Clinton during her appearance on the show.

She said, “I know it's not an easy call. And so, I don't want to inject my opinion into that difficult calculation. Because I don't know all the facts. And unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don't want to do that.”

“I really believe at the end of the day no one is above the law and no one should be escaping accountability.”

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Clinton was asked if Trump should be treated as an ordinary citizen by Bash.

She responded, “He’s not the president and we do have some special exceptions for someone actually in the office so I do think just like any American if there’s evidence that evidence should be pursued.”

Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump. In the interview, she addressed her controversial emails and the scrutiny she faced over using a private email server.

“I have answered every question, I've ever been asked. I've testified for eleven hours. I've been involved in anything that was asked of me to try to answer any kind of issues,” said Clinton.

Trump had said on Aug. 8 on Truth Social, in the wake of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, that Clinton was “allowed to delete and acid-wash 33,000 emails” after Congress subpoenaed them and nothing “happened to hold her accountable.”

Truth Social is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Read Next: Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But His Client Has 'No Discipline'