In 2011, Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs announced his resignation as the company's CEO, just six weeks before his death. As an obvious successor, Tim Cook then took over as the company's new CEO.

During a recent media event, Cook recounted his journey at the company and spoke highly of Jobs.

When asked about his biggest debate with Jobs, Cook said it regarded Apple's iPhone sales strategy ahead of its 2007 launch.

At the time, Cook suggested opting for the subsidy route in collaboration with AT&T. He proposed that the phone carrier would pay Apple a portion of the iPhone cost. Then they would recoup that cost via monthly subscription fees from the customer.

Contrary to Cook's idea, Jobs suggested that the company should receive part of the phone carrier's monthly revenue.

The company moved ahead with Jobs' proposal but eventually adopted Cook's business model, reports Axios.

"His way was more creative and more different," Cook said during an interview at the event. "My way would have scaled faster; at least, I felt strongly. So we were in quite a discussion about this for a while," adding that it was a multi-year conversation.

Earlier, during a speech at the University of Glasgow, Cook said Jobs was the person who had the biggest influence on his life "by far" and that Jobs' philosophy "will be at Apple 100 years from now."

Last week, Apple launched its newest iPhone version 14 during an event called "Far out."

The new iPhones retail at prices of $799, $899, and $999, respectively. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be released on Sept. 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will be released on Oct. 7.

Photo: Courtesy of thetaxhaven on flickr