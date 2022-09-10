Apple unveiled its newest smartphone Wednesday during an event called “Far Out.” The event also featured an update on the company’s Airpods and Apple Watch. The daughter of Apple’s co-founder shared an interesting take on the new iPhone.

What Happened: Apple Inc AAPL announced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro models with several upgrades from the previous model.

The new phones retail at prices of $799, $899 and $999 respectively. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be released on Sept. 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will be released on Oct. 7. Pre-orders have begun on all models.

Some criticized the iPhone 14 for being too close to the previous model, which could lead to people not making the switch to upgrade. In recent years, Apple has been accused of not being innovative enough and new product releases being too close to previous iterations.

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late co-founder and former CEO of Apple Steve Jobs, shared this sentiment with a meme posted on her Instagram Stories.

Jobs shared a meme of a man holding up a shirt identical to the one he’s already wearing.

“Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” Jobs captioned the story.

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacts to today's iPhone announcement on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/bfn2VtbpsA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 7, 2022

Jobs, who is a model, has over 418,000 followers on Instagram. The post quickly went viral due to Eve being the daughter of Steve Jobs, who co-founded Apple and served as CEO up until August 2011, several months before he passed away.

Jobs introduced the iPhone at Macworld 2007 on Jan. 9, 2007.

Related Link: Apple Event Recap: Improved iPhone 14 Features, High-End Apple Watch, Emergency Satellite Capabilities And More

Why It’s Important: The meme shared by the daughter of Apple’s founder might not look good for the company and further push the narrative of the iPhone 14 not having enough new items or reasons for customers to upgrade to the new model.

Analysts came away with mixed thoughts on Apple’s event. One analyst said Apple’s upgrades didn’t overwhelm but came in categories like display, picture, and battery, which are most important to consumers.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring believes Apple will ship 51 million iPhones in the September quarter.

Needham analyst Laura Martin said there were enough “compelling reasons” for users to upgrade from the iPhone 13 to iPhone 14.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares closed the week at $157.37.

Photo: Courtesy of Kazuhiro Shiozawa on flickr