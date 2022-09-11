Iga Swiatek Downs Ons Jabeur To Win US Open: 'I'm So Proud I Could Handle It Mentally'

Poland's Iga Swiatek won the U.S. Open women's singles final after defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The number one ranked women's tennis player, Swiatek won 12 of the first 14 points to go up 3-0 in eight minutes and won the first set in a half-hour against Jabeur.

Swiatek became the youngest player to win three Grand Slam singles titles since Maria Sharapova took her third of five in 2008.

It was twice French Open champion Swiatek's first Grand Slam title on a hard court, and the 21-year-old is the first Polish woman to win the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final with this match. In addition, she added another line in the history books in New York, becoming the first African woman to reach the U.S. Open.

"I really needed to stay composed and focused on the goals, and at this tournament, it was challenging," Reuters quoted Swiatek saying during the on-court trophy ceremony.

"It's New York; it's so loud, it's so crazy. There were so many temptations in the city. I'm so proud I could handle it mentally," she added.

Swiatek ascended to world number one following the retirement of Australian Ash Barty in March. She won 37 consecutive matches, including the French Open.

"Being raised in Poland, it's not so sure for us that we will be tennis superstars," she told ESPN while white-and-red clad Polish tennis fans cheered "Iga! Iga!"

Despite the defeat, Wimbledon finalist Jabeur will regain her world number two ranking when the tournament wraps up on Sunday.

"I really tried, but Iga didn't make it easy for me," Jabeur said.

Photo: Peter Menzel on flickr