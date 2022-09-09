What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Freeport-McMoRan FCX - P/E: 9.28 Nucor NUE - P/E: 4.31 B2Gold BTG - P/E: 9.53 Mosaic MOS - P/E: 6.18 Ferroglobe GSM - P/E: 4.21

Freeport-McMoRan saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.07 in Q1 to $0.58 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.76%, which has increased by 0.56% from last quarter's yield of 1.2%.

This quarter, Nucor experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $7.67 in Q1 and is now $9.67. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 1.63% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, B2Gold reported earnings per share at $0.04, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.88%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 3.89% in the previous quarter.

Mosaic has reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.64, which has increased by 51.04% compared to Q1, which was 2.41. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.11%, which has increased by 0.13% from last quarter's yield of 0.98%.

Ferroglobe has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.14, which has increased by 29.55% compared to Q1, which was 0.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.99%, which has increased by 0.88% from 2.11% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.