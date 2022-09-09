ñol

3 Federal Reserve Speakers Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 5:05 AM | 1 min read
3 Federal Reserve Speakers Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.6% amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The second estimate of wholesale inventories is a gain of 0.8%, unchanged compared to the first estimate.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

