U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.6% amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The second estimate of wholesale inventories is a gain of 0.8%, unchanged compared to the first estimate.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Bitcoin Tops $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Check out our premarket coverage here