The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

ConocoPhillips COP - P/E: 8.81 Equinor EQNR - P/E: 7.06 Delek US Hldgs DK - P/E: 7.15 PBF Energy PBF - P/E: 2.97 PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.96

Most recently, ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share at $3.91, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $3.27. Equinor's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.56, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.6. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.21%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 2.31%.

This quarter, Delek US Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.58 in Q1 and is now $4.4. PBF Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $10.58, which has increased by 2922.86% compared to Q1, which was 0.35. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.15%, which has increased by 0.42% from 3.73% last quarter.

PDC Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $5.11, which has increased by 39.62% compared to Q1, which was 3.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from 1.98% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.