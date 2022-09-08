U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV tumbled 13.4% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Skillsoft Corp. SKIL declined 12.6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.
- Wayfair Inc. W fell 9.3% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN dropped 9.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT shares fell 7.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies reported initiation of Phase 3 study (VITESSE) using the modified viaskin peanut patch in peanut -allergic children ages 4 to 7 years.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI declined 6.4% to $22.10 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 6.1% to $79.83 in pre-market trading. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.
- Equinox Gold Corp. EQX fell 6% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
- Sylvamo Corporation SLVM shares dropped 5.5% to $38.24 in pre-market trading. Sylvamo block of shares said to be offered via Citi, Bloomberg reported.
Also check this out: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Fed's Powell Speech In Focus .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: big losersInformation TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas