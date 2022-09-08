U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV tumbled 13.4% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

tumbled 13.4% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Skillsoft Corp. SKIL declined 12.6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.

declined 12.6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback. Wayfair Inc. W fell 9.3% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.

fell 9.3% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN dropped 9.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.

dropped 9.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share. DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT shares fell 7.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies reported initiation of Phase 3 study (VITESSE) using the modified viaskin peanut patch in peanut -allergic children ages 4 to 7 years.

shares fell 7.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies reported initiation of Phase 3 study (VITESSE) using the modified viaskin peanut patch in peanut -allergic children ages 4 to 7 years. Bilibili Inc. BILI declined 6.4% to $22.10 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.

declined 6.4% to $22.10 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 6.1% to $79.83 in pre-market trading. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.

fell 6.1% to $79.83 in pre-market trading. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency. Equinox Gold Corp. EQX fell 6% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.

fell 6% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Sylvamo Corporation SLVM shares dropped 5.5% to $38.24 in pre-market trading. Sylvamo block of shares said to be offered via Citi, Bloomberg reported.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Fed's Powell Speech In Focus .