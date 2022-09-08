ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 8:00 AM | 2 min read
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV tumbled 13.4% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Skillsoft Corp. SKIL declined 12.6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.
  • Wayfair Inc. W fell 9.3% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN dropped 9.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT shares fell 7.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies reported initiation of Phase 3 study (VITESSE) using the modified viaskin peanut patch in peanut -allergic children ages 4 to 7 years.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI declined 6.4% to $22.10 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 6.1% to $79.83 in pre-market trading. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.
  • Equinox Gold Corp. EQX fell 6% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Sylvamo Corporation SLVM shares dropped 5.5% to $38.24 in pre-market trading. Sylvamo block of shares said to be offered via Citi, Bloomberg reported.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Fed's Powell Speech In Focus .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersInformation TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas