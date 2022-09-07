Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday addressed the expulsion of former President Donald Trump from YouTube.

What Happened: Pichai, in an interview with podcast host and journalist Kara Swisher, touched on Trump’s return to the company’s video streaming platform after the former president was banned in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

"It's always a tough decision and we err on the side of protecting freedom of speech,” said Pichai, The Verge reported, at the annual Code Conference being held in Beverly Hills, California.

Pichai said that Google has “clear policies” in place when asked about the former U.S. leader’s return to YouTube.

Why It Matters: In late August, Google rejected the Truth Social app for distribution on its Google Play app store. The social media platform, owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is available on rival Apple Inc’s AAPL App Store.

TMTG is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC.

Pichai addressed the rejection in Tuesday’s interview and said that the app needs better content moderation.

"My sense is that the Truth Social team is working on it and implementing those things," Pichai was quoted as saying.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Alphabet’s Class A and Class C shares closed nearly 1% lower at $106.81 and $107.48 respectively, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

