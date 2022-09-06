ñol

Canned Soup Is Not The Investor Panacea Inflation Worriers Once Hoped, Swiss Bank Analyst Writes

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 3:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB with a price target of $52.00.
  • The analyst said he expected a bigger Q4 earnings beat and a more aggressive FY23 guidance as pricing in the food industry is catching up to cost inflation.
  • Moskow added that the pullback in the stock was due to higher promotional spending and the company calling out a $35 million headwind from lower pension income.
  • Hence Moskow said the opportunity for outsized pricing and margin recovery might not be as big as investors expect.
  • Moskow listed downside risk as sales deceleration and upside risk as faster margin recovery.
  • Price Action: CPB shares are trading lower by 0.63% at $48.62 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

