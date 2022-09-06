ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Vitalik Buterin Asks Followers Which Non-Ethereum Crypto They Think He Respects The Most: Here Are The Results

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 6, 2022 8:35 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Vitalik Buterin's Twitter followers were polled on Monday
  • The followers chose Buterin's most-respected coin and crypto personality among others

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin posted a series of polls on his Twitter profile on Monday which shed light on how a chunk of his 4.2 million followers on the platform perceive him. 

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Most Respected Crypto: Fifty-six percent of the 59,998 people that participated in Buterin's poll think that his most respected non-Ethereum cryptocurrency is Bitcoin BTC/USD. The second choice was BNB (BNB), followed by Solana (SOL). Those coins attracted 12.1% and 9.9% votes respectively.

On Crypto Personalities: When asked which is the cryptocurrency personality Buterin most respects, 44.2% of the 61,468 votes went to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Bitcoin bull Arthur Hayes came in close with 10.4% and 10.2% of the votes respectively. 

Is Buterin A Globalist: Buterin asked his followers if he is a “globalist” and whether globalism is good. 58.9% of the 23,669 who voted said he was a globalist and that globalism was good. 

Red Pill Or Blue Pill: Buterin asked if he was “red-pilled.” A small majority said he was not. 37.7% of the 29,342 that voted said No, while 35.4% said he was. Red pill is a reference from the film “The Matrix” and refers to willingness to learn life-altering truth even if it is unsettling. In 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk asked his followers to take the red pill as well, but in a different context.

Other Random Facts: The polls posted by Buterin show that the country he likes the most is the United States followed by India and China. He is perceived to be more left-leaning than right-leaning by his followers. An overwhelming majority opted to label Buterin as a Libertarian instead of an Authoritarian. His ideology was chosen by the voters as “Digital Democracy.” 

Read Next: Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Could Replace Gold And Be The 'Linux Of Finance' By 2040

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EthereumVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month