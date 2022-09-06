Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin posted a series of polls on his Twitter profile on Monday which shed light on how a chunk of his 4.2 million followers on the platform perceive him.

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Most Respected Crypto: Fifty-six percent of the 59,998 people that participated in Buterin's poll think that his most respected non-Ethereum cryptocurrency is Bitcoin BTC/USD. The second choice was BNB (BNB), followed by Solana (SOL). Those coins attracted 12.1% and 9.9% votes respectively.

Which non-Ethereum cryptocurrency do I respect the most?



(If "none", interpret as "disrespect the least") — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 5, 2022

On Crypto Personalities: When asked which is the cryptocurrency personality Buterin most respects, 44.2% of the 61,468 votes went to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Bitcoin bull Arthur Hayes came in close with 10.4% and 10.2% of the votes respectively.

Whom of these crypto personalities do I respect the most?



(If "none", interpret as "disrespect the least") — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 5, 2022

Is Buterin A Globalist: Buterin asked his followers if he is a “globalist” and whether globalism is good. 58.9% of the 23,669 who voted said he was a globalist and that globalism was good.

Am I a "globalist"? Is "globalism" good? — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 5, 2022

Red Pill Or Blue Pill: Buterin asked if he was “red-pilled.” A small majority said he was not. 37.7% of the 29,342 that voted said No, while 35.4% said he was. Red pill is a reference from the film “The Matrix” and refers to willingness to learn life-altering truth even if it is unsettling. In 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk asked his followers to take the red pill as well, but in a different context.

Am I "red-pilled"? — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 5, 2022

Other Random Facts: The polls posted by Buterin show that the country he likes the most is the United States followed by India and China. He is perceived to be more left-leaning than right-leaning by his followers. An overwhelming majority opted to label Buterin as a Libertarian instead of an Authoritarian. His ideology was chosen by the voters as “Digital Democracy.”

Read Next: Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Could Replace Gold And Be The 'Linux Of Finance' By 2040