Tesla To $360? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 7:34 AM | 1 min read
Tesla To $360? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $344 to $360. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Tesla shares rose 0.3% to $277.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut Ciena Corporation CIEN price target from $70 to $65. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Ciena shares rose 0.8% to $45.82 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU price target from $382 to $396. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Lululemon shares rose 9.7% to $323.01 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities cut DocuSign, Inc. DOCU price target from $151 to $84. JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating on the stock. DocuSign shares fell 0.4% to $55.50 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC reduced Weibo Corporation WB price target from $26 to $22. HSBC analyst Charlene Liu maintained the stock with a Hold. Weibo fell 2% to $19.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $185 to $170. Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA shares fell 0.7% to $138.41 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; All Eyes On Jobs Report

