- Comcast Corp CMCSA weighed slashing up to $1 billion from NBCUniversal TV networks' budget to boost other parts of the business, Bloomberg reports.
- NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell urged top deputies to explore savings at its legacy cable and broadcast TV networks.
- Executives have explored many ways of cutting costs, including layoffs, trimming budgets for developing new programs, and changing the mix of programs on TV to produce more low-cost shows.
- Reallocating money from profitable but slow-growing TV networks could allow Comcast to channel more resources into its streaming service, Peacock, and theme parks.
- Shell encouraged Comcast to prioritize Peacock, as evidenced by its higher spending and losses.
- Peacock, at 13 million subscribers, showed no growth in the most recent quarter. Comcast, the largest U.S. cable TV provider, reported no new customers for its internet access business.
- Every major media company strived to cut costs due to Wall Street pressure.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD is terminating thousands of workers with $3 billion in cost cuts after its big merger. At the same time, Netflix Inc NFLX has slowed the growth of its investment in original programming.
- The U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and broadband-internet providers like Comcast fought to win customers from each other.
- The wireless threat contributed to the cable industry's worst quarter in years.
- Price Action: CMCSA shares traded lower by 0.3% at $36.79 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.