Comcast Explores Channelizing Resources From TV Networks To Boost Growth

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 8:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Comcast Corp CMCSA weighed slashing up to $1 billion from NBCUniversal TV networks' budget to boost other parts of the business, Bloomberg reports.
  • NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell urged top deputies to explore savings at its legacy cable and broadcast TV networks. 
  • Executives have explored many ways of cutting costs, including layoffs, trimming budgets for developing new programs, and changing the mix of programs on TV to produce more low-cost shows.
  • Reallocating money from profitable but slow-growing TV networks could allow Comcast to channel more resources into its streaming service, Peacock, and theme parks. 
  • Shell encouraged Comcast to prioritize Peacock, as evidenced by its higher spending and losses. 
  • Peacock, at 13 million subscribers, showed no growth in the most recent quarter. Comcast, the largest U.S. cable TV provider, reported no new customers for its internet access business.
  • Every major media company strived to cut costs due to Wall Street pressure. 
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD is terminating thousands of workers with $3 billion in cost cuts after its big merger. At the same time, Netflix Inc NFLX has slowed the growth of its investment in original programming.
  • The U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and broadband-internet providers like Comcast fought to win customers from each other.
  • The wireless threat contributed to the cable industry's worst quarter in years.
  • Price Action: CMCSA shares traded lower by 0.3% at $36.79 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

