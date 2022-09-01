by

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG with a price target of $72.00.

Telsey said the Q2 margin decline came as a result of occupancy deleverage on lower sales and the strength of the lower-margin Diamonds Direct bridal business.

The analyst notes Signet's Q3 operating income outlook is below the prior consensus, meaning that the annual outlook is more weighted to Q4.

The company's outlook, Telsey thinks, has added an incremental element of risk, especially as visibility of the macro health of the mass consumer heading into the holiday season remains opaque.

Price Action: SIG shares are trading lower by 11.79% at $57.66 on the last check Thursday.

