- Netflix Inc NFLX plans to charge brands premium prices to advertise on its coming ad-supported platform, according to some ad buyers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Executives from Netflix and Microsoft Corp MSFT, which supplied the technology to facilitate the placement of video ads on Netflix, reportedly met with some ad buyers.
- Netflix sought to charge advertisers $65 for reaching 1,000 viewers, a measure known as cost per thousand, which is substantially higher than most other streaming platforms.
- Netflix reportedly wants brands to commit to a year-long upfront ad buy akin to traditional TV networks.
- Netflix raced to bag a lower-price, ad-supported tier to generate revenue and attract more cost-conscious users.
- Netflix seeks to cap the amount any brand can spend annually on its platform at $20 million to prevent brands from excessive advertisement.
- Recently, Netflix appointed two Snap Inc SNAP executives, Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, to lead its ad effort.
- Netflix also reportedly explored cloud gaming to boost growth.
- Streaming companies like Netflix combated subscriber losses as people moved out for entertainment following the pandemic recovery.
- Additionally, the inflation, geopolitical crisis, and uncertain macro curtailed consumer spending.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.09% at $223.35 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
