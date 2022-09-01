ñol

Netflix Weighs Charging A Whopping Sum For Advertisement On Its Ad-Supported Platform, Buyers Say

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
Netflix Weighs Charging A Whopping Sum For Advertisement On Its Ad-Supported Platform, Buyers Say
  • Netflix Inc NFLX plans to charge brands premium prices to advertise on its coming ad-supported platform, according to some ad buyers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Executives from Netflix and Microsoft Corp MSFT, which supplied the technology to facilitate the placement of video ads on Netflix, reportedly met with some ad buyers. 
  • Netflix sought to charge advertisers $65 for reaching 1,000 viewers, a measure known as cost per thousand, which is substantially higher than most other streaming platforms.
  • Netflix reportedly wants brands to commit to a year-long upfront ad buy akin to traditional TV networks.
  • Netflix raced to bag a lower-price, ad-supported tier to generate revenue and attract more cost-conscious users.
  • Netflix seeks to cap the amount any brand can spend annually on its platform at $20 million to prevent brands from excessive advertisement.
  • Recently, Netflix appointed two Snap Inc SNAP executives, Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, to lead its ad effort.
  • Netflix also reportedly explored cloud gaming to boost growth.
  • Streaming companies like Netflix combated subscriber losses as people moved out for entertainment following the pandemic recovery. 
  • Additionally, the inflation, geopolitical crisis, and uncertain macro curtailed consumer spending.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.09% at $223.35 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Tumisu via Pixabay

