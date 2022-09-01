ñol

XPeng Registers 33% Growth In August Deliveries

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 6:12 AM | 30 seconds read
XPeng Registers 33% Growth In August Deliveries
  • XPeng Inc XPEV August 2022 vehicle deliveries jumped 33% year-on-year to 9,578 units.
  • The company has delivered 90,085 vehicles year-to-date, a 96% increase Y/Y.
  • August deliveries comprised 5,745 smart sports sedans, P7s, 2,678 P5 smart family sedans, and 1,155 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.
  • XPeng is a Chinese Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs.
  • Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 2.21% at $18.11 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

