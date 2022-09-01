by

XPeng Inc XPEV August 2022 vehicle deliveries jumped 33% year-on-year to 9,578 units.

August deliveries comprised 5,745 smart sports sedans, P7s, 2,678 P5 smart family sedans, and 1,155 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.

XPeng is a Chinese Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 2.21% at $18.11 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

