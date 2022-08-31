ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment."

Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T.

The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."

Cramer said COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS is "too dangerous, too risky. Not what we want right now."

Price Action: Shares of COMPASS Pathways fell 8.2% to close at $15.60 on Tuesday, while EPAM rose 2.1%. AT&T shares gained 0.2%, while Li-Cycle fell 2.2% in the previous session.

Also Read: Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas