On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment."

Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T.

The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."

Cramer said COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS is "too dangerous, too risky. Not what we want right now."

Price Action: Shares of COMPASS Pathways fell 8.2% to close at $15.60 on Tuesday, while EPAM rose 2.1%. AT&T shares gained 0.2%, while Li-Cycle fell 2.2% in the previous session.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr