ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 2:59 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 mark, but traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however recorded gains, inching towards the $1,600 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while eCash XEC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $987.33 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.7% to $20,274, while ETH climbed by around 0.7% to $1,588 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) and Designer Brands Inc. DBI, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

 

Price: $2.04
24-hour gain: 8.9%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

 

Price: $1.06
24-hour gain: 5.9%

  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

 

Price: $4.30
24-hour gain: 4.8%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

 

Price: $1.16
24-hour gain: 4.7%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

 

Price: $5.50
24-hour gain: 4.2%


Losers

  • eCash XEC/USD

 

Price: $0.00004407
24-hour drop: 9.6%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

 

Price: $3.03
24-hour drop: 9%

  • Helium HNT/USD

 

Price: $5.60
24-hour drop: 5.7%

  • EOS EOS/USD

 

Price: $1.42
24-hour drop: 4.7%

  • OKB OKB/USD

 

Price: $15.58
24-hour drop: 4.5%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinTop Crypto MoversCryptocurrencyNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month