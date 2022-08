U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq 100 dropping more than 1% following a decline in Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The ADP national employment report for August will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls increasing 225,000 in August.

The Chicago PMI for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. Analysts expect an unchanged reading of 52.1 for August.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.

