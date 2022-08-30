ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Analyst Hikes Price Target, Expects Rockwell Medical To Take Steps To Improve Debt Position

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
Analyst Hikes Price Target, Expects Rockwell Medical To Take Steps To Improve Debt Position
  • HC Wainwright has increased the price target on Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI from $3 to $8, with a Buy rating, reflecting a 1-for-11 reverse stock split effected in May and a renewed focus on the hemodialysis concentrates business.
  • Rockwell Medical recorded Q2 sales of $18.7 million, the highest quarterly revenue recorded by the company since its inception.
  • The analyst believes that management's decision to prioritize stabilization of the established hemodialysis concentrates business should pay off.
  • "We expect the company to unlock value from its ferric pyrophosphate citrate (FPC) franchise, particularly once clinical development of FPC for use in the home-based setting is completed."
  • The analyst thinks the management might look for non-dilutive sources of capital to fund these initiatives. 
  • Rockwell's partner in China, Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals, enrolled the final patient six months ahead of schedule in its 442-subject Phase 3 trial for Triferic, with topline data expected in 1H of 2023 and regulatory decision in China could come in 2024.
  • Price Action: RMTI shares are up 15.5% at $1.64 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral