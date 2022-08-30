by

Vertex, a V2X, Inc. VVX company, has secured a contract valued at up to $230 million for contractor logistics support for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps' fleet of C-12 Huron aircraft.

company, has secured a contract valued at up to $230 million for contractor logistics support for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps' fleet of C-12 Huron aircraft. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, known as NAVAIR.

The C-12 is a twin-engine aircraft used for light passenger and cargo missions.

The contract period of performance is a 3-month base for transition plus a 9-month option for full performance in the "base year" and 4 one-year options thereafter.

Vertex will provide various services, including site support, aircraft depot maintenance, engine depot maintenance, propeller depot overhauls, and modifications.

Price Action: VVX shares are trading lower by 3.98% at $35.48 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.