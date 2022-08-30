ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

TikTok Is Getting A Meaningful Offset Of New Advertising Through This Challenging Period, According To This Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 3:03 PM | 1 min read
TikTok Is Getting A Meaningful Offset Of New Advertising Through This Challenging Period, According To This Analyst
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Ericksson highlighted TikTok cutting advertising employees amid department restructuring showing it is not immune from the ad headwinds as previously noted in June. 
  • That said, while TikTok spending is likely getting cut before Meta Platforms Inc META in some cases, he believes the offset of new advertisers coming to the platform is likely still enabling results to hold up better than most in social. 
  • He continues to believe TikTok is getting a meaningful offset through this challenging period, given how many new advertisers are still coming to the platform in search of increasing user engagement and the almighty incremental consumer.
  • RBC had an Outperform rating on META with a $190 price target.
  • Price Target: META shares traded lower by 1.17% at $157.31 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsAnalyst RatingsTech