ADT Inc ADT has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc UBER to integrate ADT mobile safety solutions into the Uber app for riders and drivers.

The Safe by ADT platform integrates with app-based service providers to help protect gig economy workers and patrons, providing them with access to emergency services.

Also Read : Uber Stock Could Nearly Double As Pandemic Recovery Continues, Needham Says

Anyone who uses Uber can access ADT's 24/7 professional monitoring while on a trip by tapping on the Safety Toolkit. They can receive reassurance if they are uncomfortable during their ride or request an emergency response, if needed.

Once a call or text exchange is initiated, an ADT agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact, and call 911 on the user's behalf with trip details.

Price Action: ADT shares are trading lower by 1.54% at $7.34 on the last check Tuesday.

