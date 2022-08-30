- ADT Inc ADT has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc UBER to integrate ADT mobile safety solutions into the Uber app for riders and drivers.
- Uber users in the U.S. can now get live help, through phone or text, from ADT professional monitoring agents.
- The Safe by ADT platform integrates with app-based service providers to help protect gig economy workers and patrons, providing them with access to emergency services.
- Anyone who uses Uber can access ADT's 24/7 professional monitoring while on a trip by tapping on the Safety Toolkit. They can receive reassurance if they are uncomfortable during their ride or request an emergency response, if needed.
- Once a call or text exchange is initiated, an ADT agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact, and call 911 on the user's behalf with trip details.
- Price Action: ADT shares are trading lower by 1.54% at $7.34 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
