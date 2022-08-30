ñol

Safety Concern? - This ADT- Uber Partnership Enables Professional Monitoring For Riders & Drivers

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 1:55 PM | 1 min read
Safety Concern? - This ADT- Uber Partnership Enables Professional Monitoring For Riders & Drivers
  • ADT Inc ADT has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc UBER to integrate ADT mobile safety solutions into the Uber app for riders and drivers.
  • Uber users in the U.S. can now get live help, through phone or text, from ADT professional monitoring agents.
  • The Safe by ADT platform integrates with app-based service providers to help protect gig economy workers and patrons, providing them with access to emergency services.
  • Also ReadUber Stock Could Nearly Double As Pandemic Recovery Continues, Needham Says
  • Anyone who uses Uber can access ADT's 24/7 professional monitoring while on a trip by tapping on the Safety Toolkit. They can receive reassurance if they are uncomfortable during their ride or request an emergency response, if needed.
  • Once a call or text exchange is initiated, an ADT agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact, and call 911 on the user's behalf with trip details.
  • Price Action: ADT shares are trading lower by 1.54% at $7.34 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

