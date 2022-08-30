ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Udemy Joins AWS Partner Network - What's The Benefit?

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 12:55 PM | 1 min read
Udemy Joins AWS Partner Network - What's The Benefit?
  • Udemy Inc UDMY has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN)Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software.
  • Udemy Business offers 7.3K+ technical and business courses in English and 8K+ international courses taught across 13 languages.
  • The move will enable AWS customers to discover and deploy next-gen learning solutions by Udemy Business in their organizations.
  • Udemy has joined more than 12,000 software vendors in AWS Marketplace. Transactions completed through AWS Marketplace will allow organizations to consolidate billing, streamline procurement processes, and negotiate custom contract terms.
  • Price Action: UDMY shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $14.89 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsEducationGeneral