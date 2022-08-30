- Udemy Inc UDMY has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software.
- Udemy Business offers 7.3K+ technical and business courses in English and 8K+ international courses taught across 13 languages.
- The move will enable AWS customers to discover and deploy next-gen learning solutions by Udemy Business in their organizations.
- Udemy has joined more than 12,000 software vendors in AWS Marketplace. Transactions completed through AWS Marketplace will allow organizations to consolidate billing, streamline procurement processes, and negotiate custom contract terms.
- Price Action: UDMY shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $14.89 on the last check Tuesday.
