Athletes Can Resell Or Donate Used Sports Gear Via This Dick's Deal

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Athletes Can Resell Or Donate Used Sports Gear Via This Dick's Deal
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS has expanded its partnership with new and used sporting goods online marketplace SidelineSwap.
  • Through the partnership, the parties will offer a series of 50 new trade-in events in seven states through the end of 2022.
  • The parties have previously held 10 trade-in events at four Dick's locations.
  • Athletes can exchange their used sports gear at trade-in events and receive Dick's gift cards for their next purchase. 
  • Athletes also have the option to donate all or a portion of their trade-in value to select local sports organizations. 
  • "We love that gear finds a second life on SidelineSwap's resale marketplace and that more equipment stays on playing fields and out of landfills," said Peter Land, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Dick's Sporting Goods.
  • Price Action: DKS shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $107.93 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSportsGeneral