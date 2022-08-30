- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS has expanded its partnership with new and used sporting goods online marketplace SidelineSwap.
- Through the partnership, the parties will offer a series of 50 new trade-in events in seven states through the end of 2022.
- The parties have previously held 10 trade-in events at four Dick's locations.
- Athletes can exchange their used sports gear at trade-in events and receive Dick's gift cards for their next purchase.
- Athletes also have the option to donate all or a portion of their trade-in value to select local sports organizations.
- "We love that gear finds a second life on SidelineSwap's resale marketplace and that more equipment stays on playing fields and out of landfills," said Peter Land, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Dick's Sporting Goods.
- Price Action: DKS shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $107.93 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.