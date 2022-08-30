What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX - P/E: 9.86 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS - P/E: 5.37 Conduent CNDT - P/E: 9.61 Amkor Technology AMKR - P/E: 7.35 MagnaChip Semiconductor MX - P/E: 7.97

Seagate Tech Hldgs's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.59, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.81. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.41%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 3.53% last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.22, which has increased by 3.39% compared to Q1, which was 1.18. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.81%, which has increased by 4.61% from last quarter's yield of 4.2%.

Conduent has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.03, which has decreased by 70.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.1. This quarter, Amkor Technology experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.69 in Q1 and is now $0.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.89%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 1.05% last quarter.

MagnaChip Semiconductor has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.23, which has decreased by 17.86% compared to Q1, which was 0.28.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.