U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 dropping more than 100 points following a decline in Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the adjusted 20-city monthly growth rate at 1.1% in June compared to 1.3% percent in the prior month.

The FHFA House Price Index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise a monthly 0.9% in June following a 1.4% increase in May.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. Consumer confidence is likely to improve to 97.4 in August from 95.7 in July.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job opening are expected to decline to 10.4 million in July from 10.698 million in June.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Market Volatility Decreases Further As Investors Await Powell Speech

Check out our premarket coverage here