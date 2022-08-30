ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 4:39 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 dropping more than 100 points following a decline in Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the adjusted 20-city monthly growth rate at 1.1% in June compared to 1.3% percent in the prior month.
  • The FHFA House Price Index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise a monthly 0.9% in June following a 1.4% increase in May.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. Consumer confidence is likely to improve to 97.4 in August from 95.7 in July.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job opening are expected to decline to 10.4 million in July from 10.698 million in June.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

