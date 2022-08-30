Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs this morning following a sharp sell-off over the weekend amid comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains, moving back above the $1,500 mark this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Huobi Token HT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $992.65 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.8% to $20,413, while ETH climbed by around 8.5% to $1,578 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG, Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY and HP Inc. HPQ, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.88

24-hour gain: 16.4%

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $1.95

24-hour gain: 13.1%

Avalanche AVAX/USD

Price: $20.16

24-hour gain: 11.9%

Compound COMP/USD

Price: $49.91

24-hour gain: 10.9%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $3.30

24-hour gain: 9.4%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $822.56

24-hour gain: 9.3%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $33.75

24-hour gain: 8.8%



Losers

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.89

24-hour drop: 9.5%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9807

24-hour drop: 0.2%

USDD USDD/USD

Price: $0.9996

24-hour drop: 0.1%