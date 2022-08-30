ñol

Bitcoin Recovers Following Massive Dip, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 3:17 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs this morning following a sharp sell-off over the weekend amid comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains, moving back above the $1,500 mark this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Huobi Token HT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $992.65 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.8% to $20,413, while ETH climbed by around 8.5% to $1,578 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG, Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY and HP Inc. HPQ, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

 

Price: $1.88
24-hour gain: 16.4%

  • Flow FLOW/USD

 

Price: $1.95
24-hour gain: 13.1%

  • Avalanche AVAX/USD

 

Price: $20.16
24-hour gain: 11.9%

  • Compound COMP/USD

 

Price: $49.91
24-hour gain: 10.9%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

 

Price: $3.30
24-hour gain: 9.4%

  • Maker MKR/USD

 

Price: $822.56
24-hour gain: 9.3%

  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

 

Price: $33.75
24-hour gain: 8.8%


Losers

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

 

Price: $4.89
24-hour drop: 9.5%

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

 

Price: $0.9807
24-hour drop: 0.2%

  • USDD USDD/USD

 

Price: $0.9996
24-hour drop: 0.1%

