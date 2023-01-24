ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
January 24, 2023 8:29 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period.

What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.

The entrepreneur shared a BBC article in his tweet with the comments, “This will happen again – just a matter of time.”

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters:  The article shared by Musk talked about the rise of mammals after dinosaurs were decimated by a six-mile wide (10 km) asteroid that hit present-day Mexico with a force of more than a billion nuclear bombs.

Musk is a proponent of settlement on Mars in order to extend the “probable lifespan” of humanity. 

He said in April, “I think we've really just got this little candle of consciousness like a small light in the void and we don't want that small candle in a vast darkness to be put out.”

More recently, he said, “Mars may be a fixer-upper of a planet, but it has great potential.”

This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2022.

Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg Says It's Hard To Spend A Lot Of Time On Twitter 'Without Getting Upset'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dinosaursElon MuskICYMIscienceNewsSocial MediaGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved