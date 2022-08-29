Mark Zuckerberg Says It's Hard To Spend A Lot Of Time On Twitter 'Without Getting Upset'

Meta Platforms Inc META Mark Zuckerberg touched upon the nature of social media platforms and their underlying designs in a conversation with Joe Rogan recently.

What Happened: Zuckerberg said, "I find that it's hard to spend a lot of time on Twitter without getting too upset.”

The Meta CEO said in the episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify Technology S.A.’s SPOT platform that he doesn’t “want to build something that makes people super angry.”

However, Zuckerberg also noted the “plus side” of Twitter TWTR. He said that there are witty people on it who say “super insightful things'' but “a lot of them are very cutting.”

Why It Matters: While Zuckerberg noted the flaws in Twitter he highlighted the abundance of positivity on Instagram — Meta’s photo and short-form video-oriented social media platform.

“Instagram is a super positive space. Some of the critique that we get there is it’s very curated and potentially in some ways overly positive.”

Zuckerberg credited the positivity to the “design of the system” and said, “images are little less cutting generally” in comparison to text.

He also pointed out that news was generally negative and on Facebook which has a mix of images, text and news, it was the latter part that attracted more negativity.

In 2021, the Pew Research Center said nearly seven-in-ten U.S. Twitter users say they get news on the platform. This was based on a survey of 2,548 Twitter users.

Price Action: On Friday, Meta shares closed 4.15% lower at $161.78 in the regular session and fell another 0.5% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

