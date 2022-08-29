Mark Zuckerberg Says It's Hard To Spend A Lot Of Time On Twitter 'Without Getting Upset'

Meta Platforms Inc META Mark Zuckerberg touched upon the nature of social media platforms and their underlying designs in a conversation with Joe Rogan recently.
What Happened: Zuckerberg said, "I find that it's hard to spend a lot of time on Twitter without getting too upset.”
The Meta CEO said in the episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify Technology S.A.’s SPOT platform that he doesn’t “want to build something that makes people super angry.”
However, Zuckerberg also noted the “plus side” of Twitter TWTR. He said that there are witty people on it who say “super insightful things'' but “a lot of them are very cutting.”
See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Shares
Why It Matters: While Zuckerberg noted the flaws in Twitter he highlighted the abundance of positivity on Instagram — Meta’s photo and short-form video-oriented social media platform.
“Instagram is a super positive space. Some of the critique that we get there is it’s very curated and potentially in some ways overly positive.”
Zuckerberg credited the positivity to the “design of the system” and said, “images are little less cutting generally” in comparison to text.
He also pointed out that news was generally negative and on Facebook which has a mix of images, text and news, it was the latter part that attracted more negativity.
In 2021, the Pew Research Center said nearly seven-in-ten U.S. Twitter users say they get news on the platform. This was based on a survey of 2,548 Twitter users.
Price Action: On Friday, Meta shares closed 4.15% lower at $161.78 in the regular session and fell another 0.5% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: FBI Reacts To Zuckerberg's Remarks About Agency Reaching Out To Facebook Over Hunter Biden Laptop Story
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.