Marvell Technology's Macro, Inflation Headwinds Prompt 5% Price Target Cut By Citi

- Citi analysts Atif Malik and Amanda Scarnati reiterated a Buy on Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL but reduced the price target from $78 to $74.
- Marvell reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion.
- MRVL stock was down 3% after posting a 1% July quarter EPS beat and guiding October quarter 2% below Street.
- Data Center sales were flat versus up LSD expectations and guided down 5% Q/Q with the January quarter up Q/Q.
- The advanced multi-package supply availability impacted the data center sales.
- An upside offset data center sales in enterprise networking due to an improved supply of simple packages.
- Marvell has not seen any demand-related data center weakness similar to the comments of data center peers Nvidia Corp NVDA/Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD.
- MRVL reiterated $400 million/$800 million of incremental data center sales in the next two years from new design wins.
- He cut his CY23 EPS by 5% and CY24 EPS by 7% and trimmed the price target to reflect slower macro and higher inflation-adjusted operating expenditure.
- He continues to view MRVL as a multi-year data center growth story.
- Price Action: MRVL shares traded lower by 1.79% at $49.27 on the last check Monday.
